Cavs owner Dan Gilbert expects Kyrie Irving to be with team for training camp

During an introductory news conference for new Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman on Wednesday, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert was bombarded with questions about point guard Kyrie Irving and his recent reported trade request.

While neither Altman nor Gilbert got specifics regarding Irving, Gilbert did say that he expects the point man in training camp with the Cavaliers this fall.

"Right now Kyrie Irving is under contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers for two or three years, depending on the last year," Gilbert said. "So, as of now, he's one of our best players. Sure, we expect him to be in camp."

"Sure... We expect him to be in camp." 👀 pic.twitter.com/PlIQI6ozOW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 26, 2017

Gilbert also alluded to 2007, when Kobe Bryant demanded a trade from the Lakers but ultimately stayed and went on to win two more titles. Gilbert said he wasn't insinuating that's how the Irving situation would play out, but was using it as an example to show that things are still "fluid."

Altman also said that the reports of a feud between Irving and LeBron James are "overblown" and that the people who work in the building haven't seen any animosity between the two stars.