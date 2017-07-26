Cavs owner Dan Gilbert says Pacers 'could have done better' in Paul George trade

Amid the drama surrounding Kyrie Irving's trade request, LeBron James' potential involvement in leaking the news, his rumored interest in leaving Cleveland in 2018 and yet another front-office shakeup, the Cavaliers held a press conference Wednesday to (sort of) discuss it all.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert joined new general manager Koby Altman to face the rumors that have hovered over the organization over the past month. In doing so, Gilbert heaped a fair share of shade at Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard for the return he received in the trade to ship All-Star forward Paul George to Oklahoma City.

"I will say that Indiana could have done better than they did," Gilbert said just moments after Altman refused to address a question about George trade talks and shifted the discussion elsewhere.

"Indiana could have done better than they did."



Cavs owner Dan Gilbert on Paul George trade. pic.twitter.com/PZAcZDFPmH — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 26, 2017

On the surface, it's just an interesting comment coming from a team owner. But previous reports about the Cavs' involvement in dealing for George make it a not-so-subtle shot at the new GM.

According to ESPN, there was, at one time, a trade agreement in place that would have sent Kevin Love to Denver, George to Cleveland, and Gary Harris -- along with other pieces -- to the Pacers. But at the last minute, Pritchard backed out of what would have been the biggest deal of the summer.

Just a week later, instead of getting Harris and other assets, the Pacers agreed to a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder that sent Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis for George.

Perhaps the Pacers could have got a better return on George, who made his intentions clear that he wouldn't re-sign there in 2018. But in this case, Gilbert comes off as a little salty about not being able to close the deal in acquiring George.