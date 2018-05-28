Cavs vs. Celtics, Game 7: Jayson Tatum puts LeBron on a poster with vicious dunk
The rookie was clearly not scared of the moment
If you hadn't heard of Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum before the 2018 postseason, you certainly have now.
Tatum, still just 20 years old, has been arguably the Celtics' best player on their playoff march, and he added a signature highlight to his reel during Sunday's Game 7 against the Cavaliers. Tatum drove the lane and saw none other than his childhood hero LeBron James waiting for him. Tatum showed absolutely no mercy.
Tatum added a chest bump and a stare down on The King, just for good measure. It was pretty impressive to see one of the game's brightest young stars throwing it down on possibly the best of all time.
