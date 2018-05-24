Cavs vs. Celtics: LeBron James shows off photographic memory by recalling each of his Game 5 turnovers

LeBron James wowed the world with his photographic memory last week as he recalled in detail a devastatingly effective Celtics run that forced the Cavaliers into submission in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Following the Cavs' 96-83 Game 5 loss to Boston on Wednesday, James again put his uncanny ability to recall memories vividly to the test by describing in extreme detail all of his turnovers from the game.

"I had two turnovers where I felt they were just, like, really bad," James said. "My first turnover, I tried to, I saw something happening and Marcus Morris did a great job of reading it. Threw it up ahead to Kevin, he picked it off.

"My second turnover, I went baseline, lost my footing on Marcus Morris, another turnover. A couple of them, one in transition to Jeff Green, I thought I put it on his hands, and he kind of fumbled it. Wish I could have that one back, I'd maybe bounce pass that one. I had a backdoor one to (J.R. Smith). It hit his hands, I maybe should've not thrown that one it was a little bit in traffic. Al Horford was right there, but it hit (Smith's) hand. Maybe should've took that one back.

"I had a post-up on Terry Rozier, they came in painting from the bottom side. Painting means they double from the baseline. Sorry, guys. And Jayson Tatum got his hands on them. I had a guy wide open. I should've faked high and thrown it low. And my last turnover was just very, very careless on Terry Rozier. We had a pick-and-roll, I got the switch and I just lost it out of bounds on the other side there, away from their basket. So that's my six turnovers. I think out of those six, maybe three of them was just careless. I think the other three were attack turnovers, and I'm OK with that."

LeBron displays his crazy memory again when asked about his turnovers in Game 5. 😳#GameTime pic.twitter.com/1zVKHmtMKT — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 24, 2018

LeBron's previous show-off of memory recollection garnered an applause from the members of the media though, surprisingly, his latest display of brilliance didn't illicit the same reaction after Game 5.

While LeBron's ability to recall in detail each sequence from every game is impressive, his teammates may grimace at knowing how poorly they played. Outside of James, Cleveland's starters poured in a combined 24 points -- 2 less than James -- and shot only 8 of 27 from the floor in a lopsided loss that put them in a 3-2 series hole.