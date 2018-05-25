Cavs vs. Celtics odds, Game 6: Expert on 12-2 roll locks in picks for NBA Playoffs 2018

The Boston Celtics moved within a game of advancing to the 2018 NBA Finals with another dominant home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. On Friday (8:30 p.m. ET), Boston attempts to close out the series at Quicken Loans Arena in Game 6, but LeBron James and company have other ideas.



The Cavaliers are seven-point favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 201.5.



For the top analysis, look no further than SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel. The Reno, Nevada-based handicapper uses a combination of data, eye tests and betting-market knowledge to lock in informed picks.



His expertise has paid off in the 2018 NBA playoffs, as he has posted a 15-3 mark in his postseason spread picks. Moreover, he has the pulse of these clubs, posting a 12-2 mark when Boston or Cleveland is involved.



Nagel improved this record in Game 5 when he accurately predicted that Jayson Tatum and company would respond to a pair of blowout losses by getting back to their efficient ways amid the comfort of TD Garden. Boston posted a 96-83 win after closing as a one-point underdog.



Following two road losses in which their shooting went cold and they appeared a bit flustered, the Celtics returned to their steady form Wednesday in Game 5.



Their performance mirrored Game 2 in that they fell behind early, but used a combination of persistence and poise to pull away and win decisively.



Cleveland's role players hit some early shots, but couldn't keep it up. The Cavaliers had just two players in double-figures, with LeBron James predictably leading the way. He had 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Kevin Love had 14 points and seven boards.

Nagel knows the line is way off. He's sharing why, and who to back, over at SportsLine.



With the scene shifting back to Cleveland, will the Cavaliers similarly thrive on their home floor and cover, or will Boston push the game to the wire? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Celtics-Cavaliers you should jump on Friday from a seasoned handicapper who's 12-2 on picks involving these teams.