Cavs vs. Celtics playoffs: Twitter makes fun of Cleveland, LeBron in blowout loss to Boston

Coming into the Eastern Conference finals, a lot of people thought that the Boston Celtics had the better team, but the Cleveland Cavaliers obviously have the best player in LeBron James. In Sunday's Game 1, the better team won.

The Celtics pulled out a 108-83 win, sending a strong message in the first game of their highly-anticipated series. Boston got it going right away, opening up a shocking 29-point lead in the first half alone. As you might expect, Twitter made some jokes about the unexpected blowout.

Pregame: But can the Celtics keep up with the Cavs offensively tho???



Celtics: pic.twitter.com/1KQ5LxoWSJ — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) May 13, 2018

When LeBron leaves the Cavs this summer who could blame him pic.twitter.com/Jps5NISCFg — Michael Katz (@KatzM) May 13, 2018

Just turned on the Cavs game. pic.twitter.com/1G4I9kmuTQ — DΛП (@danWorthington) May 13, 2018

We check in with the @cavs Tyronn Lue at the half: pic.twitter.com/EAJthLQ9Yn — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 13, 2018

Celtics with a 26-point lead over the Cavs at the end of the first half. 👀 pic.twitter.com/C9qCyZc8dD — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 13, 2018

I'm convinced the Celtics drank Michael Jordan's Secret Stuff from Space Jam pic.twitter.com/1dWYlUmBnM — biancarocksout (@biancarocksout) May 13, 2018

Jaylen Brown when he sees a Cavs perimeter defender pic.twitter.com/APx9E8MPas — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) May 13, 2018

That look when you're considering trading all of your teammates by halftime. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/ZA4sadj0pM — Michael Grant (@MichaelGrant_CJ) May 13, 2018

Live look at Lebron’s Cavs pic.twitter.com/QQCF0efbEr — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) May 13, 2018

everyone out celebrating Mother's Day checking the Cavs-Celtics score pic.twitter.com/m4TkFGWrSU — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 13, 2018

Twitter users, particularly Boston fans, certainly had their fun. But that's the thing about the playoffs -- every game is different. We'll see how the Cavs respond in Game 2 on Tuesday.