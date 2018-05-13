Cavs vs. Celtics playoffs: Twitter makes fun of Cleveland, LeBron in blowout loss to Boston

Twitter was merciless after the Celtics opened the conference finals with a huge Game 1 win

Coming into the Eastern Conference finals, a lot of people thought that the Boston Celtics had the better team, but the Cleveland Cavaliers obviously have the best player in LeBron James. In Sunday's Game 1, the better team won.

The Celtics pulled out a 108-83 win, sending a strong message in the first game of their highly-anticipated series. Boston got it going right away, opening up a shocking 29-point lead in the first half alone. As you might expect, Twitter made some jokes about the unexpected blowout.

Twitter users, particularly Boston fans, certainly had their fun. But that's the thing about the playoffs -- every game is different. We'll see how the Cavs respond in Game 2 on Tuesday.

