Cavs vs. Celtics: Raja Bell says LeBron's supporting cast must be 'average' to steal Game 5

In a typical conference finals setting, each role player must be firing on all cylinders to have a shot at advancing to the Finals. That's not necessarily the case for Cleveland, however, which boasts the best player in the world in LeBron James playing above even his own lofty expectations.

Previewing Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics on CBS Sports HQ, Raja Bell argued that because of LeBron's string of superior greatness, the Cavs' role players must only play average to steal a road win and take a 3-2 series advantage.

"They just have to be average," said Bell. "LeBron has been fantastic. They have to bring their average games. Don't try to do too much ... don't go out there thinking you're going to be the hero. That's LeBron's job."

LeBron has been phenomenal in the series against Boston, averaging 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game in leading Cleveland to two consecutive wins to knot the series at 2-2. But to get over the hump and steal a win in a difficult road environment, he will need Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, Kyle Korver and George Hill to bring the best version of their average selves to take a leg up against the East's second-seeded squad.

"They need them to go out there and defend proficiently, contain the ball, make sure the [Celtics] aren't breaking them down off the bounce, and then hit open shots," said Bell.

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals tips Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.