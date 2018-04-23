Cavs vs. Pacers: Lance Stephenson commits blatant traveling violation at horrible time

You live by the Lance, you die by the Lance.

The Pacers had just seized the momentum in Game 4, forcing the Cavaliers into a turnover just after taking an 83-82 lead with 10:34 left in the fourth quarter. They inbounded the ball and looked to add to their lead, but then -- a whistle -- traveling on Pacers guard Lance Stephenson. Nobody was quite sure what happened since the TNT cameras weren't showing him at the time, but a second replay revealed a massive bungle on Stephenson's part. He basically forgot the rules of basketball dictate that you must dribble the ball up court.

It was eerily reminiscent of when Russell Westbrook committed of the most egregious traveling violations in NBA history against the Warriors last season.

Stephenson played well in Game 4, and has played well all series, but this really was horrific timing for a mental lapse. The Cavs scored on the ensuing possession to retake the lead and quell the Pacers' run.

But that's what you get with Lance Stephenson. He'll dazzle you with incredible moves and energy, and then take you right out of the game with a play like this.