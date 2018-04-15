Cavs vs. Pacers: Lance Stephenson reignites feud with LeBron James in NBA playoffs with controversial fouls

Lance Stephenson was up to his old antics against LeBron James again. One of the more bizarre feuds in the NBA, the whole thing started when Stephenson infamously blew in LeBron's ear back in Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference finals. Since that moment they've had a few more run-ins -- always instigated by Stephenson.

In the Pacers' Game 1 victory against LeBron and the Cavs, Stephenson was at it again. Early in the first quarter, Stephenson took a hard swipe at Lebron as the Cavs star was backing him down in the post. The play was reviewed, but ended up only being a common foul.

Then, late in the third quarter, Stephenson went after LeBron again. As LeBron drove to the basket, Stephenson smacked him on the top of the head. The Pacers forward was hit with a technical on the play, as well as a common foul.

Lance Stephenson with the hard foul on LeBron James pic.twitter.com/7PIc3UjADq — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 15, 2018

Despite his antics, Stephenson did have a decent game, finishing with 12 points and five rebounds off the bench. More importantly, though, the Pacers got the victory on the road in Game 1 to take control of the series. LeBron finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in defeat.