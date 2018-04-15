Cavs vs. Pacers: Lance Stephenson reignites feud with LeBron James in NBA playoffs with controversial fouls
Stephenson has often tried to get under LeBron's skin
Lance Stephenson was up to his old antics against LeBron James again. One of the more bizarre feuds in the NBA, the whole thing started when Stephenson infamously blew in LeBron's ear back in Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference finals. Since that moment they've had a few more run-ins -- always instigated by Stephenson.
In the Pacers' Game 1 victory against LeBron and the Cavs, Stephenson was at it again. Early in the first quarter, Stephenson took a hard swipe at Lebron as the Cavs star was backing him down in the post. The play was reviewed, but ended up only being a common foul.
Then, late in the third quarter, Stephenson went after LeBron again. As LeBron drove to the basket, Stephenson smacked him on the top of the head. The Pacers forward was hit with a technical on the play, as well as a common foul.
Despite his antics, Stephenson did have a decent game, finishing with 12 points and five rebounds off the bench. More importantly, though, the Pacers got the victory on the road in Game 1 to take control of the series. LeBron finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in defeat.
-
LIVE updates from Day 2 of NBA Playoffs
Day 2 of the NBA Playoffs are here and it's going to be a fun one with lots of stars in ac...
-
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA postseason continues with a quadrupleheader on Sunday
-
Celtics vs. Bucks Game 1 score
The 2 vs. 7 matchup in the East will feature the Boston Celtics taking on the Milwaukee Bu...
-
Kawhi reportedly to miss entire playoffs
It sounds like the speculation about a Leonard return can be put to rest
-
Report: Knicks talking to Woodson, Blatt
The Knicks are reportedly looking at one of their former coaches and a candidate in Europe
-
Celtics outlast Bucks in OT thriller
Game 1 went down to the wire, and the Celtics escaped with a win