Cavs vs. Raptors: LeBron James' five most incredible shots from his 43-point Game 2 performance

LeBron James did on Thursday night what he has done so many times over the past few years: He destroyed the hopes and dreams of the Toronto Raptors. The Cleveland Cavaliers took a 2-0 lead in their second-round series against the Raps thanks to one of the best playoff performances of LeBron's career -- and given what he's done in the postseason over the past 15 years, that's saying something.

But it truly was, as LeBron put up 43 points, eight rebounds and 14 assists, becoming the first player in NBA history to put up 40 points and 14 assists in a playoff game, which seems pretty good. Perhaps the most impressive part of LeBron's incredible night, was that he just kept burying jumpers in the face of pretty solid defense. A number of the shots he knocked down would not be considered good shots -- in fact they were exactly the shots the raptors wanted him to take. It just didn't matter.

He hit seven fadeaway jumpers in the second half alone, tying the most for an entire playoff game in the past 15 years. Here are the five most incredible shots from LeBron's phenomenal performance.

5. We'll start off with this smooth turnaround fadeaway over DeMar DeRozan. This is a super tough shot, but LeBron makes it look so easy.

4. Next, here's a little sidestep fadeaway from deep in the corner. He was almost behind the basket when he let this one go.

3. For the next one, let's go back to the third quarter to check out this ridiculous fadeaway, where he actually loses the ball on the dribble, but still knocks down the shot.

2. OK, want to see a shot that went like 30 feet in the air? Well here you go. Just absurd.

1. And finally, the dagger. First he nearly shakes OG Anunoby out of his shoes with the little shimmy, then he rains in a deep fadeaway from the wing.



It's safe to say that when LeBron is making these kinds of shots, the Cavs are in pretty good position to win.