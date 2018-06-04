Cavs vs. Warriors: A reporter hurt Tristan Thompson's feelings with a question about his defense

LeBron James' teammates are beginning to emulate his performance in the NBA Finals. Unfortunately for James, it's with postgame walkouts and not good basketball.

After LeBron dipped out of a presser after being pressed about J.R. Smith's astounding lack of situational awareness in Game 1, Tristan Thompson became the latest Cavaliers player to ditch the media following Game 2.

One reporter wanted to know if Thompson felt a bit "helpless" trying to guard the Warriors on offense -- specifically Klay Thompson, who dropped 20 points against the Warriors in Game 2 win. The Cleveland Thompson did not particularly like that question one bit.

Warning: Video features strong language.

Tristan Thompson walks off after being asked in he feels “helpless” guarding Klay Thompson: “That’s f—-ed up” pic.twitter.com/dRsCQj5Mch — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 4, 2018

Maybe it wasn't the most delicate way to word the question, but it's a pretty fair inquiry after Golden State made it rain on Cleveland in the second half of Sunday's contest. Obviously, it's never fun to answer questions after a loss -- especially in a situation where the stakes are as high as they are in the Finals -- but tough questions are going to come, especially when you fall into a 2-0 series hole.

If Thompson took offense to the word "helpless" being thrown around, he could have let that be known while also answering the question. The optics of storming off and swearing at the reporter are quite childish, especially now that this seems to be turning into a trend for the Cavaliers.

At this point, the only person who should get to act triggered by the liberal use of "helpless" is LeBron.

Also, it appears Thompson was not thrilled with the officiating either.

Tristan Thompson was asked if the Cavs feel helpless at times trying to guard Steph Curry. He dropped a string of curse words in disagreement and ended his interview.



Also said: "I'm over this ref sh*t" when asked about officiating — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 4, 2018

OK, I'll give him that one.