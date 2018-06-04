Cavs vs. Warriors final score: Steph Curry sets NBA Finals record for 3s as Golden State takes Game 2
The Warriors cruised to a 19-point victory
The Golden State Warriors have taken a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the third straight season. Stephen Curry finished with an NBA Finals record nine 3-pointers as he scored 33 points to lead the Warriors. Kevin Durant added 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. LeBron James had another strong game, finishing with 29 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists, but it just wasn't enough.
The first quarter was closely contested, as the Warriors held just a four-point advantage after the first 12 minutes. But they shot over 60 percent, which was a sign of bad things to come, as Cleveland never got their defense right. Curry got loose from behind the arc in the second quarter to help the Warriors extend their advantage to 13 points at the break.
In the third quarter, though, the Cavaliers got back into the game, cutting the deficit to just five points on multiple occasions. Unfortunately for them, all their hard work was essentially erased but a late burst that pushed the Dubs' advantage back up to 10 points entering the fourth quarter.
From there, it was all Warriors, as they cruised to the 19-point win, with the last five minutes or so being garbage time.
NBA scores for Sunday, June 3
- Warriors 122, Cavaliers 103 (Box Score)
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Live updates:
Game 2: Warriors 122, Cavaliers 103
The Warriors did absolutely whatever they wanted on offense in the first quarter, pouring in 32 points on 65.2 percent shooting from the field. But despite that, they only led by four points as LeBron James were able to stick right with them, thanks in large part to their ability to get to the free-throw line.
It was more of the same for the Warriors in the second half, as they continued to have their way on the offensive end. Curry started to get loose from behind the arc, and the Warriors jumped out to a 13-point lead at the break even though LeBron nearly recorded a triple-double in the first half alone.
It felt like the Cavaliers played much better in the third quarter, and at times they had the deficit down to just five points. But by the time the third quarter buzzer sounded, the Warriors' lead was still at 10 points. For the all the work they did, the Cavs were, in the end, only able to shave three points off the Dubs' halftime advantage.
The fourth quarter was all Warriors, as they cruised to a 19-point win. Curry continued his barrage from behind the arc, reaching nine 3-pointers in the game, a new record for 3s in a Finals game.
Curry finished with 33 points on the night to lead the Warriors, while K.D. added 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The conference finals are complete and now the Warriors will take on the Cavaliers in the...
-
Cavs vs. Warriors Game 2 recap
The Warriors currently hold a 2-0 series advantage over the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals
-
NBA Playoffs 2018: Complete bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Curry sets NBA Finals record for 3s
Curry put on a shooting display in Game 2 of the NBA Finals
-
LeBron passes Kareem in Finals scoring
LeBron is still over 300 points away from Jerry West, who sits in first place