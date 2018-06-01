Cavs vs. Warriors: Game 1 of NBA Finals ends with Tristan Thompson ejection and scuffle with Draymond Green
Tristan Thompson was ejected at the end of Game 1 for a rather strange call
When the Warriors and Cavaliers met in the NBA Finals for the fourth time in a row, some bad blood was expected. Game 1, however, was mostly tame. There was the usual trash talk, but nothing really boiled over until late into the overtime period.
With the game essentially decided, Tristan Thompson went up to contest a shot from Shaun Livingston. A foul was called on Thompson and he was immediately ejected from the game. The reason? Nobody is really sure, but he was given a Flagrant 2 for this foul:
This is where things got weird. As Thompson argued his immediate ejection and had words for Livingston, Draymond Green celebrated the call. Thompson took offense to that and shoved the ball in Green's face. That's when a scuffle broke out between Thompson and Green.
The fight was eventually broken up and Thompson walked off to the locker room. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said that the kerfuffle ensued because Thompson was upset at Livingston for attempting a shot at that point in the game.
All of this was avoidable, though -- Thompson's foul was hardly worthy of an ejection, and it ended up leading to a fight. The referees lost control of a game that, up to that point, had been pretty clean.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron scores career-high 51 in loss
LeBron, who sets a ton of records in Game 1, fails to get the win despite a Finals career-high...
-
NBA Playoffs 2018: Complete bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 1 recap
The Warriors and Cavaliers will meet for the fourth straight year for the right to be crowned...
-
Frustrated LeBron became Twitter's meme
J.R. Smith may have forgotten the score in a key moment of an NBA Finals game, but he helped...
-
Controversial reversed call in Game 1
Durant was initially called for a charge, then it was reversed to a block on LeBron after the...
-
Warriors top Cavs in Game 1 of Finals
The Warriors outlasted the Cavs in overtime to take a 1-0 Finals lead