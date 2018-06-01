Cavs vs. Warriors: LeBron James first player in NBA history to score 50 points in Finals game and lose

It seems like Cavaliers star LeBron James can't walk two steps without setting a new record these days. In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, James scored 51 points against the Warriors. Unfortunately for James and the Cavs, it still resulted in a tough 121-114 overtime loss. It was especially a heartbreaker for James, who lost an opportunity to win the game in regulation, thanks to J.R. Smith dribbled out the clock.

For James, the 51 points were an NBA Finals career high. This also happened to be the only time in NBA history someone has scored 50-plus points in a Finals game and lost.

LeBron James is the first player in NBA history to lose a Finals game in a 50-point effort.



James is now 1-8 in his career in Game 1 of the NBA Finals (lone win: 2011 vs Mavericks, a series that LeBron and the Heat lost) pic.twitter.com/bc5pTJE8F0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 1, 2018

Adding to the list of accolades, James' 50-point outing is the first in the NBA Finals since Michel Jordan did it in 1993, and only the sixth 50-point game in NBA Finals history. Speaking of Jordan, James tied him for the most 30 point games in playoff history with this performance. He also tied Jerry West for most 40-point games in a single postseason with eight.

Every game James plays seems to be historic at this point. He can't go a single night without doing something incredible, but he'd probably be a lot happier about it he accomplished all this in a victory instead of a defeat.