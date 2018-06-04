Cavs vs. Warriors: LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for second on all-time NBA Finals scoring list
LeBron is still over 300 points away from Jerry West, who sits in first place
Another night, another milestone for LeBron James. In the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, "The King" moved into second place on the all-time Finals scoring list. He passed none other than the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
And, impressively, he did it in 10 less Finals games than Kareem.
It's now 1,318 points and counting for LeBron in the Finals, but it's going to take him some time to get into first place. He's still over 300 points from Jerry West, who sits in first place with 1,679 points in the championship series. Even if this series went a full seven games, LeBron would have to average over 50 points a game to take the top spot this season.
Both of those things, obviously, are unlikely, so it will surely take at least one more trip to the Finals. And knowing LeBron, it seems a strong possibility that he'll be back to this stage before his career is over.
