Cavs vs. Warriors: NBA referees plan to live-tweet Game 3 of Finals to break down crucial calls
The referees will use Game 3 to correspond with fans and offer their opinion throughout the competition
Whether you're a casual or a rabid NBA fan, Twitter can be a fantastic outlet to follow along with during live game action. There are endless memes, intelligent discussion and even the occasional highlight video that usually lures many in to be glued to their phones throughout the playoffs. Thursday night's Game 3 between the Cavaliers and the Warriors will come with a new addictive element: NBA referees live-tweeting.
That's right, NBA referees -- not the ones who will be on the court, just to be clear -- will live-tweet Game 3 and respond to fellow tweeters in real-time. They'll even have their own hashtag, #RefWatchParty, which they will use to correspond with fans who have questions or seek engagement on the popular social media platform.
The official account listed above is where the NBA referees will join the conversation, which should only help ease angst among those dogging them this postseason. During Games 1 and 2, Twitter was brimming with hateful banter aimed at the officials -- this stunt could limit that should the referees use the platform to explain in real-time the details of each controversial call made, or even own up to incorrect calls as they've done previously.
You can bet the referees tweeting during the game will get plenty of blow back from every 50/50 call during Game 3 made from the other referees, but this experiment could be a fun one to follow as the Warriors and Cavs battle in Cleveland on Thursday night.
