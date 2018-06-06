Cavs vs. Warriors: NBA referees plan to live-tweet Game 3 of Finals to break down crucial calls

Whether you're a casual or a rabid NBA fan, Twitter can be a fantastic outlet to follow along with during live game action. There are endless memes, intelligent discussion and even the occasional highlight video that usually lures many in to be glued to their phones throughout the playoffs. Thursday night's Game 3 between the Cavaliers and the Warriors will come with a new addictive element: NBA referees live-tweeting.

That's right, NBA referees -- not the ones who will be on the court, just to be clear -- will live-tweet Game 3 and respond to fellow tweeters in real-time. They'll even have their own hashtag, #RefWatchParty, which they will use to correspond with fans who have questions or seek engagement on the popular social media platform.

NBA Twitter has a lot to say - especially during the #NBAFinals. And now we'll be joining the conversation.



We're live-tweeting Game 3, reacting and responding in real-time. Join the #RefWatchParty with us on Twitter tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/VZU4f77275 — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) June 5, 2018

The official account listed above is where the NBA referees will join the conversation, which should only help ease angst among those dogging them this postseason. During Games 1 and 2, Twitter was brimming with hateful banter aimed at the officials -- this stunt could limit that should the referees use the platform to explain in real-time the details of each controversial call made, or even own up to incorrect calls as they've done previously.

It's the correct call. The offensive player is rotated when the defensive player comes over the top and pulls him. The defensive player has the opportunity to stop or change direction but declined, and instead grabbed and pulled him in an attempt to draw an offensive foul: https://t.co/S1135VD5BV — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) May 29, 2018

You can bet the referees tweeting during the game will get plenty of blow back from every 50/50 call during Game 3 made from the other referees, but this experiment could be a fun one to follow as the Warriors and Cavs battle in Cleveland on Thursday night.