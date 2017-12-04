Cawcast: Early December Musings

The latest episode (recorded Sunday, December 3rd 2017) is ready for your listening pleasure!

Glen stops by Cawcast studios to discuss the Dennis Schröder report, Timberwolves, and other early season thoughts including previews for upcoming games. We also talk about the impact of the John Collins injury as well as taking some time to dissect thoughts in everyone's favorite segment, the Conspiracy Corner.

Thank you for listening and be sure to comment.

Music from www.tlbeats.com

Be sure to subscribe to our iTunes and our Stitcher channels as well!

We are all on Twitter, so be sure to follow the CawCast Crew.