Cawcast: Early Season Ramblings
The latest episode (recorded Sunday, November 26th 2017) is ready for your listening pleasure!
In this very informal recording, Matt returns to kick back and talk to Josh about the Hawks season so far as well as all other things happening in the city of Atlanta.
(2:45) Matt's experience with the Georgia Dome, (7:15) Why Josh hates fantasy football, (12:00) tanking and the Atlanta Hawks, (23:15) Quick thoughts on the Clippers and John Collins fouling issue, (27:25) Knicks recap, (35:45) Raptors recap, (39:00) Brief thoughts on Falcons fandom, (41:30) When and why we root against Atlanta sports.
Thank you for listening and be sure to comment.
Music from www.tlbeats.com
