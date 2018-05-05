Celtics-76ers: Joel Embiid puts Baynes on poster in Game 3 after sweet dish from Simmons

Joel Embiid has had a rough time defensively so far in the 76ers' second-round playoff series against the Celtics. The Defensive Player of The Year candidate has been caught out of position multiple times, and it's led to a lot of open dunks for guys like Aron Baynes. Embiid has also had to work incredibly hard for every bucket he's gotten against Boston's defense.

In Game 3, Embiid got his revenge in the form of a highlight dunk. Ben Simmons was running the fast break and he had Embiid trailing him. Simmons dished the ball behind him and all Embiid had to do was rise up for the dunk. Baynes decided to get in the way of that dunk. It was the wrong call on his part.

Sometimes as a defender you need to make a business decision and just let the dunk happen -- Baynes should have made a business decision and just let the dunk happen. However, props to him for trying to get in the way of this one. It didn't work, but it gave everybody one of the best highlights of the playoffs so far.

The only thing that was better than the dunk itself was the call that went with it. "Process that" is fantastic and should be used after every Embiid highlight from this point forward.