The Boston Celtics look to win their second championship in three years as they open up their 2026 NBA playoff run against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday. Philadelphia is coming off a 109-97 play-in game win over Orlando on Wednesday, while Boston defeated the Magic 113-108 on Sunday. The Sixers (45-37), the seventh seed in the East, are 22-19 on the road this season. The Celtics (56-26), the second seed, are 30-11 on their home court. Philadelphia will be without Joel Embiid (appendectomy).

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Celtics lead the all-time series 275-200, but the teams split four meetings this season. Boston is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Celtics odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 213.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Celtics picks, check out the 76ers vs. Celtics predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Sixers:

76ers vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -12.5 at FanDuel 76ers vs. Celtics over/under: 213.5 points 76ers vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -826, 76ers +560 76ers vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Celtics streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top 76ers vs. Celtics predictions

After 10,000 simulations of 76ers vs. Celtics, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (213.5). Embiid's absence should open the lane for the Celtics, a team that finished the regular season fourth in offensive rating. The Sixers, meanwhile, have enough offensive capability with Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and VJ Edgecombe all available.

The SportsLine model is projecting the 76ers to have four players scoring in double figures, led by Maxey's 25.7 points. Jaylen Brown is projected to lead the Celtics with 28.3 points scored, but only three Boston players will score 15 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 215 total points, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the 76ers vs. Celtics spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Celtics vs. 76ers at FanDuel here:

How to make 76ers vs. Celtics picks

After simulating each possession of 76ers vs. Celtics 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins 76ers vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.