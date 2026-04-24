The second-seeded Boston Celtics will look to regain control of the series when they meet the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff matchup on Friday in the 2026 NBA playoffs. Philadelphia evened the series at 1-1 with a stunning 111-97 win over Boston on Tuesday. The 76ers (45-37), who finished fourth in the Atlantic Division, are 24-18 at home this season, including playoffs. The Celtics (56-26), who won the Atlantic Division, are 26-15 on the road in 2025-26. Joel Embiid (appendectomy) is doubtful for the Sixers.

Tipoff from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia is set for 7 p.m. ET. Boston is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Celtics odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5. Before making any Celtics vs. 76ers picks, check out the Celtics vs. 76ers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Celtics vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Sixers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Celtics -7.5 at FanDuel Celtics vs. 76ers over/under: 215.5 points Celtics vs. 76ers money line: Celtics -319, 76ers +254 Celtics vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine Celtics vs. 76ers streaming: Amazon

Top Celtics vs. 76ers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Celtics vs. 76ers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (215.5). Both games in this series have failed to reach the total, and five out of six games between these teams this season have gone Under. Boston has been a strong Under team all season as 64% of its games have hit that side.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Celtics to have four players scoring in double figures, led by Jaylen Brown's 27.3 points. Tyrese Maxey is projected to lead the 76ers with 25.7 points scored, as three Philadelphia players will score 15 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 215 total points as the Under is the value play, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Celtics vs. 76ers spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Celtics vs. 76ers at FanDuel here:

How to make 76ers vs. Celtics picks

After simulating each possession of Celtics vs. 76ers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Celtics vs. 76ers, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.