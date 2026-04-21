The Boston Celtics look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of their first-round 2026 NBA playoff series on Sunday. Boston is coming off a 123-91 win in Game 1 on Saturday. The 76ers (45-37), the seventh seed in the East, are 22-20 on the road this season. The Celtics (56-26), the second seed, are 31-11 on their home court. Philadelphia will be without Joel Embiid (appendectomy).

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Celtics lead the all-time playoff series 67-50. The Celtics are a 13.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Celtics odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Celtics picks, check out the 76ers vs. Celtics predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Sixers:

76ers vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -13.5 at FanDuel 76ers vs. Celtics over/under: 216.5 points 76ers vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -952, 76ers +628 76ers vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Celtics streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top 76ers vs. Celtics predictions

After 10,000 simulations of 76ers vs. Celtics, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (216.5). The Under has hit in each of their last four head-to-head matchups. The Under has also hit in nine of the last 11 76ers games, and in seven of the last 11 Celtics games. The Under has also cleared in 53 of the last 83 Boston games when the line is over 203 points.

The SportsLine model is projecting the 76ers to have just three players scoring 14.9 points or more, led by Tyrese Maxey's 25.5 points. Jaylen Brown is projected to lead the Celtics with 28.4 points scored, but only three Boston players will score 15 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 213 total points, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the 76ers vs. Celtics spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Celtics vs. 76ers at FanDuel here:

How to make 76ers vs. Celtics picks

After simulating each possession of 76ers vs. Celtics 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins 76ers vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.