Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers staved off elimination with a thorough 119-97 Game 5 victory at Boston, despite being 10.5-point underdogs. However, Jayson Tatum the Celtics still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can close it out when they head to Philly for Game 6 on Thursday.

Boston won Games 3 and 4 in Philly and has a better record on the road (28-15) than the 76ers do at home (23-20). Tip-off from Xfinity Mobile Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. Boston is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. 76ers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 212.5. Boston is at -246 on the money line. Before making any 76ers vs. Celtics picks, check out the Celtics vs. 76ers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Celtics vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Celtics -6.5 at FanDuel Celtics vs. 76ers over/under: 212.5 points Celtics vs. 76ers money line: Celtics -246, 76ers +201 Celtics vs. 76ers picks: See Picks at SportsLine Celtics vs. 76ers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Celtics vs. 76ers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of 76ers vs. Celtics, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (212.5). The Under has hit in four of the five games this series, but this is the lowest total of them all. The Under also hit in three of the four regular-season meetings, but again, this total is far below all of those. Combined, these teams averaged 229.6 ppg on the season, and many of those games were without Embiid and Tatum. The model believes this total is too low.

The SportsLine model is projecting big nights from the stars. Through all the simulations, Jaylen Brown averages 27 points per game, and Tatum 26.1. For the Sixers, Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each averaged 25.5 ppg. The teams are projected to combine for 214 total points as the Over hits in 51.6% of simulations, making it a solid selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Celtics vs. 76ers spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in 76ers vs. Celtics at FanDuel here:

How to make Celtics vs. 76ers picks

After simulating each possession of Sixers vs. Celtics 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Celtics vs. Sixers, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.