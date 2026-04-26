The Boston Celtics will look for a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers when the two meet in Sunday's Game 4. Boston (56-26), the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference of the NBA playoffs 2026, took Game 3 on Friday 108-100 to regain home-court advantage in the series. Philly (45-37), the seventh seed in the East, hasn't dropped back-to-back home games since mid-February. Joel Embiid (appendectomy) is listed as doubtful for the Sixers, while Kelly Oubre Jr. (adductor) is questionable.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The teams split their four regular-season matchups. Boston is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Celtics odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 213.5. Boston is at -323 on the money line. Before making any Celtics vs. Sixers picks,, check out the Celtics vs. 76ers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Celtics vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Sixers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Celtics -8.5 at FanDuel Celtics vs. 76ers over/under: 213.5 points Celtics vs. 76ers money line: Celtics -323, 76ers +256 Celtics vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine Celtics vs. 76ers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Celtics vs. 76ers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Sixers vs. Celtics, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (213.5). In over-under betting, no team has leaned towards the Under as much as Boston has. The Under sports a 55-30 record (64.7%) over the course of the regular and postseason, the highest percentage in the NBA. That's been apparent in the team's matchups with the Sixers this season, as the Under is 6-1 across their seven total games.

All three games of this series have gone under, and the Under has hit in each of the last four games for both Philadelphia and Boston. Each team is projected to have just four players in double-figures, as the Under has all of the value, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Celtics vs. 76ers spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Celtics vs. Sixers at FanDuel here:

How to make 76ers vs. Celtics picks

After simulating each possession of Celtics vs. 76ers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Celtics vs. 76ers, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Celtics spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.