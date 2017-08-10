Celtics, 76ers to play NBA regular-season game in London next season

For the eighth time in league history, the NBA will be playing a regular-season game in London.

This time around, the game will feature the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup in the upcoming season that could soon be one of the Eastern Conference's premier rivalries.

The game will take place on Thursday, Jan. 11 at the O2 Arena in London. Via NBA.com:

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) announced today that the NBA London Game 2018 will feature the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics playing a regular-season game at The O2 on Thursday, Jan. 11. The game will mark the league's eighth regular-season game in London and the Celtics' second game in the capital, having played a preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2007. The 76ers will be playing their second game in the UK and first game in London, having previously played a preseason game in Manchester against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2013. In addition to the oncourt action, the NBA London Game 2018 will feature a variety of interactive fan activities, NBA Cares community outreach initiatives and Jr. NBA basketball programming that will bring the NBA experience to fans in London.

With their combined talent, young exciting players and recent history with the Markelle Fultz-Jayson Tatum trade, this is a great matchup to bring to international fans. Plus, these two teams played each other close every time out last season, with their four contests all being decided by eight points or less.