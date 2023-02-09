The Boston Celtics have added some depth to their frontcourt after landing forward Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Muscala gives the Celtics a big man who can space the floor, as he's shooting 39.4 percent from deep on over three attempts per game.

In exchange for Muscala, the Celtics are sending the Thunder two second-round picks and Justin Jackson in the deal, per Charania. The Celtics must've been watching Muscala's performance against the Los Angeles Lakers on the night when LeBron James broke the all-time scoring record because the veteran forward finished the night with 16 points on 4-of-7 from deep. That type of shooting range will space the floor for the Celtics, making them even more of a potent threat on offense.

For Oklahoma City, they add two more draft picks to what feels like an endless supply they've gathered over the years. Over the next seven drafts, the Thunder have 34 picks to use, including 15 first-round picks and 19 second-round picks. This is in addition to an already young, talented roster that OKC has built which features first-time All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft Chet Holmgren, who should make his debut next season after missing his first year with a foot injury.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

But this deal is about the Celtics, who sit atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 39-16 record and look to be the favorite in the East. Adding Muscala gives them more depth, and while it doesn't seem like the most exciting of moves, having depth in the playoffs matters. If Muscala can continue to knock down 3s at a high clip for the Celtics, then this will have been a major win for Boston.