Celtics 'almost' resigned to losing Kyrie Irving in free agency, actively shopping first-round draft picks, per report

The Boston Celtics that were supposed to be a title contender for years to come could be breaking apart before our eyes.

Speaking on ESPN's "Get Up" Tuesday morning, Adrian Wojnarowski said the Celtics are "really concerned, almost to the point of resignation, that Kyrie Irving is going to leave them. It changes the dynamic."

The natural question is whether Irving's presumed departure will trigger other moves. Al Horford is a restricted free agent. The Celtics already passed on making their best offer for Anthony Davis largely because they feared Irving leaving, and now it's fair to wonder if they would second-guess giving the 33-year-old Horford a long-term extension when a youth movement could be happening around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Another decision: What to do with Terry Rozier, who is a restricted free agent and will likely garner pretty decent offers. Does Boston match and retain Rozier given the assumed point guard vacancy left by Irving? At what price?

Another decision: What to do with in Thursday's NBA Draft. Boston, as of now, owns picks Nos. 14, 20 and 22, and per Wojnarowski, they "don't want to have three rookies on the team."

"You can expect one way or another, at least one, maybe two of those picks end up somewhere else," Wojnarowski said.

The options would be to trade up in the draft, perhaps packaging two, or even all, of those picks for a top-10 pick that would be more impactful as the lone new first-rounder on next season's roster, or they could package those picks for an established star in keeping with their championship pursuit. The Celtics have the ammunition to make a great offer for Bradley Beal, who is only 25 years old, is under contract for two years, and would keep Boston firmly in the championship conversation.

Indeed, a lot of decisions are on Boston's plate, and there isn't a ton of time to make them.