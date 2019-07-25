Celtics announce signing of Tacko Fall after standout showing at Vegas Summer League

The Boston Celtics are keeping one of the more polarizing players of the Las Vegas Summer League.

On Thursday, the Celtics announced that the team was signing four players to contracts for the 2019-20 season, including center Tacko Fall. According to a report from Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, Fall has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the franchise.

In five games for the Celtics' Summer League team, Fall put together averages of 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks while shooting a mind-numbing 77.3 percent from the field. In addition, the highly-touted big man scored 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting and hauled in eight rebounds against the Memphis Grizzlies on July 11 and registered a pair of double-doubles during that five-game span.

Fall spent all four years of his collegiate career at Central Florida and averaged 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks. Following a very productive college career, the 7'7" big man went undrafted and ultimately landed with the Celtics with a chance to earn a contract.

With Al Horford, Aron Baynes, and Marcus Morris leaving the team's frontcourt, there's certainly minutes to go around in that area. Boston did sign center Enes Kanter to a two-year, $10 million contract to fill the void left by Horford in the team's starting lineup. If Fall makes the team out of training camp, it's quite possible that he could see playing time when the season gets underway.

In addition to Fall, Boston also signed second-round pick Tremont Waters as well as Javonte Green, and Max Strus to contracts. Waters and Strus will play on two-way contracts, but the terms of the deals were not disclosed per team policy.