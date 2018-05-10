Celtics' Brad Stevens explains why he didn't receive any Coach of the Year votes from his peers

If you go around the NBA and ask the average fan who the best coach in the NBA is, the vast majority will likely say that it's the Celtics' Brad Stevens. Stevens has led a mangled Boston team to the Eastern Conference finals without stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, most recently halting an incredible season for the 76ers. Stevens, however, didn't receive a single vote for Coach of the Year from his fellow coaches, with the Raptors' Dwane Casey receiving the honor from the National Basketball Coaches Association among eight vote-getters.

Stevens seemed unfazed by the result, saying that the right person won.

"The way that thing works is you get one vote," Stevens said, per ESPN. "And I'm telling you, I looked at the sheet and there's no way that I would have voted for me over any of the other 29 people. And the guy that should have won got it. And the other guys that got votes, they're unbelievable."

Seven other coaches received votes, and all of them came from playoff teams, except for the Clippers' Doc Rivers. It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Rivers is a bit of a head-scratcher, however, Stevens believes that the coaches that laid the framework for him deserve the credit.

"I'm stealing from those guys all the time," he said, via ESPN. "It's so incredible to have an opportunity to be one of 30. And I think it's a lot more important to just focus on competing with your team rather than trying to compare yourself to others. Because I'm telling you, if it gets to be a comparison contest, I'm screwed."

Stevens may be selling himself a bit short with that statement, but nonetheless, team accolades outweigh individual ones. Stevens received support from former players Isaiah Thomas and Evan Turner on Twitter, but the bottom line is that Stevens is still coaching in the playoffs and most of the other coaches that received votes are not.

No way in hell Brad Stevens doesn’t win Coach of the year. No disrespect to the other head coaches but He’s by far the best coach in the NBA — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 9, 2018

Not a single coach of the year vote but yet he’s headed to the conference finals. — Evan Turner (@thekidet) May 10, 2018

This was only the NBCA's vote for Coach of the Year, mind you. The Red Auerbach Trophy, voted on by media and handed out by the league, will be awarded at the NBA Awards on June 25.