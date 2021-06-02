The Boston Celtics are wasting no time making moves in the front office following a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday evening. Head coach Brad Stevens is transitioning from his coaching position to becoming the franchise's new head of basketball operations, replacing longtime president Danny Ainge, who is also expected to step down, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Stevens will reportedly lead the search for Boston's new head coach.

Ainge has been in the front office of the Celtics' organization since 2003, and was instrumental in helping build the 2008 championship team by chasing after Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to pair with Paul Pierce. He was reportedly "mulling his future" with the franchise, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, and it appears he's made his decision.

