The Boston Celtics are averaging 48 3-point attempts per game this season, by far the most in the league and, in fact, the most ever. With the number of shooters they have, at that kind of volume, it's no surprise that they have officially made more 3s in a single season than any team in NBA history.

It was Payton Pritchard who tallied number 1,364 with a 25-footer early in the second quarter against Phoenix on Friday. After finishing the 123-103 win over the Suns, Boston's total 3-point number is now at 1,370 and counting with five games to play.

Boston passed the 2023 Golden State Warriors, who made 1,363 triples on almost 200 fewer attempts. You can see below that the 2024-25 Celtics have actually made 3-pointers at a lower percentage than all of the top five firing squads except the 2018-19 Houston Rockets, who lined up behind James Harden with the analytical license of Daryl Morey to launch the most 3s in league history -- a record that will soon be broken by this year's Celtics.

Team 3PM 3PA 3P% 2025 Celtics 1,370 3,718 36.8% 2023 Warriors 1,363 3,540 38.5% 2024 Celtics 1,351 3,482 38.8% 2019 Rockets 1,323 3,721 35.6% 2023 Celtics 1,315 3,492 37.7%

The Celtics boast a whopping three players who have made at least 240 3s this season, led by Derrick White, who on Friday became the first player in franchise history to make 250 3-pointers and the first in NBA history to add 75 blocked shots to that number in the single season -- a testament to his two-way excellence on a team committed to that principle.

How long will this record stand? It depends. On one hand, 3-point volume isn't going down any time soon, but on the other there aren't many teams armed with as many shooters as the Celtics, who are pretty much always operating with five legit 3-point threats on the floor. If anything, it will probably be the Celtics who break their own record in the coming years.