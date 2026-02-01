The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks tip off a 10-game slate on Sunday's NBA schedule in the inaugural NBA Pioneers Classic. Boston (30-18) has alternated wins and losses over its last five, most recently defeating Sacramento, 112-93, on Friday. Milwaukee (18-28) has lost four in a row, including a 109-99 defeat to Washington on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Kevin Porter Jr. (oblique) are out for Milwaukee, while Jaylen Brown isn't listed on Boston's injury report after missing Friday's contest.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. The Bucks won the lone matchup earlier this season. Boston is a 13.5-point favorite in the Bucks vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under is 217.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Bucks vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions.

Bucks vs. Celtics spread Celtics -13.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Bucks vs. Celtics over/under: 217.5 points Bucks vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -685, Bucks +489

How to make Celtics vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Bucks vs. Celtics 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (217.5 points). These two playing in Boston seems to elicit high-scoring affairs as seven of their last eight regular season meetings in Boston have gone over 217.5 combined points. Those eight matchups have averaged 234.3 points.

These are also two prolific offenses from beyond the arc, with Boston averaging the second-most made three-pointers per game, while Milwaukee has the league's second-best three-point percentage. However, on the other end, both squads rank in the bottom 10 in terms of made three-pointers allowed per game. With both squads projected to make over 16 three-point attempts, the Over hits with plenty of points to spare. The model is projecting 226 combined points as the Over hits 62.1% of the time.

The model is projecting 226 combined points as the Over hits 62.1% of the time. It also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time.

So who wins Celtics vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Celtics spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.