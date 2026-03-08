The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers get the Sunday NBA schedule underway as Jayson Tatum is expected to play his second game since tearing his Achilles in the 2025 NBA playoffs. Tatum returned on Friday for Boston and scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. He is not listed on the injury report for Sunday. Boston is 42-21 overall, while Cleveland is 39-24.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena is set for 1 p.m. ET. Boston is a 1-point home favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over/under is 224.5. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Celtics picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Celtics vs. Cavs 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Cavaliers spread: Celtics -1 Celtics vs. Cavaliers over/under: 224.5 points Celtics vs. Cavaliers money line: Celtics -110, Cavaliers -109 Celtics vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine Celtics vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Celtics vs. Cavaliers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cavs vs. Celtics, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (224.5). Both teams are close to 100% with Tatum back in the fold and looking impressive in his return on Friday. Donovan Mitchell, meanwhile, is listed as probably for the Cavaliers after missing time recently with a groin injury.

The model projects that Jaylen Brown will score 25.8 points, while Tatum adds 19.3. Mitchell leads Cleveland with 26.3 points, with James Harden contributing 18.4 points. The teams combine for 232 points as the Over hits 60% of the time.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Celtics picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time.

So who wins Celtics vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time.