Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week, and we're not just talking about the status of his team. Stevens said he had a root canal and experienced identity theft in the same week his team hit a rough patch.

While on 98.5 FM's "Zolak & Bertrand" show, he explained his less than ideal week.

In a joking manner, the head coach said:

"I was just telling my wife, I had a root canal and my identity stolen last week and I think those were two of my better days in the last eight days. It's just been what it is."

He explained the identity theft, saying someone was trying to open a credit card at Target.

"It was the real stuff. People were trying to open [credit] cards and all this stuff. Calling Target to open account. Like I would have an interest in opening a Target account right now during this stretch," Stevens said, via Keith Smith.

The team is also in the midst of a three game losing streak, dropping games to the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks, all teams below .500. Not ideal.

The C's are now 15-17 and would be in the Eastern Conference play-in games if the season ended today. Fans have been critical of the head coach and the team in general, who were expected to be performing at a higher level this season. Despite the criticisms, majority owner Wyc Grousbeck says Stevens' job is safe.

Hopefully next week is better for the Celtics head coach.