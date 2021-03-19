Earlier this week, Indiana University fired the coach of their men's basketball team, Archie Miller. Almost immediately, rumors began circulating about the possibility that they'd go after Boston Celtics coach, Brad Stevens, who is an Indiana native and previously coached at Butler.

That, however, won't be happening. On Friday, Stevens once again confirmed that he won't be leaving the Celtics any time soon. Speaking to reporters, Stevens explained that he was trying to be respectful, but wanted to make it clear that he is not considering leaving.

Stevens' full statement:

I said it the other day: I'm not. And I tried to say it as clearly as I could and also make sure that people understand that place to me is special. Because I don't want to make it sound like it's not. But, like I said the other day, I'm so grateful to this organization, and to the people here, and for all that they've done for us. I've got unbelievable leadership in Danny [Ainge] and Wyc [Grousbeck] and [Stephen Pagliuca], and what they've done for us, the way we've been supported. We're going through a tough season, and I think that it's not my job to not go through it. It's not my job to not make sure I'm doing everything I can to help find a better version of ourselves this year. I love coming to work every day. I love this area. People have been great to us. My family is so happy. And, at the same time, home is home. And that's why I wanted to make sure everybody understood that means a lot. But no. Just like I said on Tuesday, I'm not. So, I don't know if I will have to answer that again on Monday, but I hope that people understand that. And people can hopefully appreciate that it still means a lot to me and I hope they hire whoever the hire and they are there for 20 years and kids feel like I did. But I'm not a kid anymore. I'm a 44-year-old Masshole. I swerve around others when I'm driving. I eat Dunkin Donuts and root for the Patriots. I'm, unfortunately, skewed in a lot of ways. I guess.

OK, first of all, we have to address his closing statement there. While swerving around people is probably not the safest driving technique, there's nothing unfortunate about eating Dunkin Donuts, and certainly nothing unfortunate about cheering for the Patriots. Not sure why he's lamenting those facts.

But, anyway, as Stevens mentioned, he previously commented on the situation on Tuesday, saying "Like I said earlier today, it's flattering. But I also realize that I'm the coach of the Celtics."

Apparently, that wasn't convincing enough, however, because the rumors persisted. And truth be told, it wouldn't be surprising if they continue in some form or another until Indiana officially hires a new coach. But if it wasn't clear before, it certainly is now: they won't be hiring Stevens.

The Celtics have struggled this season and heading into Friday night's game against the Sacramento Kings they're tied for seventh place in the Eastern Conference at an even 20-20. Yes, that's well below their usual standards, but Stevens is by no means on the hot seat.