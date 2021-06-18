The Boston Celtics' search for a new head coach continues to progress. Brad Stevens, who is leading the interview process as the new team president, has already conducted interviews with several assistant coaches from across the NBA's landscape, and now the team is moving on to the next step -- second interviews. Brooklyn's Ime Udoka, Milwaukee's Darvin Ham and the Los Angeles Clippers' Chauncey Billups are among the candidates expected to receive a second interview, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In addition to those three candidates, a couple other names have also been tied to the vacancy in Boston. Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce are both expected to be candidates for the gig, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. Prior to serving as an assistant with the Lakers, Kidd was a head coach for both the Nets and Bucks. Other candidates are also likely to emerge as more teams are eliminated from postseason contention.

Given the magnitude of the decision, Boston shouldn't be in any sort of a rush. Being the head coach of the Celtics is one of the most high-profile jobs in the entire league, so it's not surprising that there is a lot of interest in the position, and it's equally unsurprising the Celtics are planning to cast a wide net. After all, they ultimately want to make sure they hire the right person for the job.

The situation in Boston is a unique one, as Stevens is searching for his own successor after coaching the Celtics for the last eight seasons. Stevens just moved into his new role as president of basketball operations earlier this month following Danny Ainge's retirement, and he feels that his experience as the coach of the Celtics makes him uniquely qualified to successfully select the team's next coach.

"I do think I have a good insight into our team as Danny now steps away," Stevens said, via ESPN. "I feel like I've got a good idea of what we do well, what we don't do so well, and I've been doing this for eight years. I've been in that locker room with some of those guys for a long time. ... They'll get to play for a great coach, with some similarities maybe, but also some great new fresh perspectives. That's a good thing, so I'm looking forward to finding that person."

Finding that new head coach is Stevens' top task this offseason, and though his unique experience and perspective sounds good on paper, only time will tell if moving him from the sideline to the front office was the right move for the Celtics.