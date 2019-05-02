Celtics' Danny Ainge suffered mild heart attack on Tuesday; expected to make full recovery
Ainge, 60, received immediate medical treatment after suffering a mild heart attack on Tuesday night
Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge has suffered a mild heart attack on Tuesday in Milwaukee while they were in town to play the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2 of their first-round series, the team announced.
Ainge received medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted that Ainge is already walking around just fine and feeling a lot better:
The 60-year-old has served as the Celtics' executive of basketball operations since 2003, leading the Celtics to the title in 2008 and having previously served as a player for the team for eight seasons during the 80s.
