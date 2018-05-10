Celtics dispose of Sixers in 5 games, but can they keep this up against LeBron James’ Cavaliers?

The Boston Celtics don't care if you don't believe in them. When they finished second in the East with 55 regular-season wins, they were seen as wildly overachieving because of their injury issues. Few would have been surprised if they had lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs, and fewer (nobody?) predicted they would need just five games to dispose of the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.

And yet, here we are. Boston's 114-112 victory in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday sent the Sixers home and the Celtics to a conference finals rematch against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They refused to allow Philadelphia stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to dominate the way they did in the latter half of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs. They made shooters J.J. Redick and Marco Belinelli work for everything they got on offense and attacked them without mercy on the other end. All series long, Sixers coach Brett Brown had to juggle his lineups, trying to balance spacing with defensive versatility, and the decisions were always difficult.

Those of us who predicted Philadelphia would advance now have to reevaluate Boston. To defeat the up-and-coming Sixers without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward is one thing; to repeatedly execute better than them at the end of close games is another. How much of this was a matchup issue and how much of it is simply the Celtics being better than we previously thought? Coach Brad Stevens has received -- and earned! -- a stupendous amount of praise lately, but he's about to face LeBron James and a team that gave him nightmares this time last year. Cleveland's four wins over Boston in that series were by an average of 26 points.

"LeBron's on just a ridiculous run of play," Stevens said, "and we know that it'll be quite a challenge."

The hope, for the Celtics, is that this will be very different. There is reason to believe it might be, and that goes way beyond the fact that Irving is on the other side now. With general manager Danny Ainge's series of moves last summer, they completely changed their identity, becoming a bigger, longer and more athletic team. They finished first in defensive rating in the regular season, and with Irving sidelined, Stevens' rotation does not include any defensive liabilities. Boston can throw an improved Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris and Semi Ojeleye at James, and the Indiana Pacers might have provided a blueprint for how to slow the Cavaliers down collectively.

This is where Cleveland fans will point to their team's performance against the Toronto Raptors in the second round. It looked like the Cavs found something against Toronto: George Hill came alive. J.R. Smith couldn't miss. Kyle Korver and Kevin Love made the Raptors look clueless away from the ball. The jokes about LeBron's supporting cast might not have stopped, but they no longer looked accurate. And oh, by the way, LeBron was brilliant, hitting contested fadeaways and adding yet another unforgettable game-winner to his long list of them.

Unlike Toronto, though, the Celtics are unlikely to let Cleveland find favorable mismatches with ease. Love did some of his damage against smaller defenders and some of it against overmatched big man Jonas Valanciunas. Pacers coach Nate McMillan told ESPN's Zach Lowe that "you can't put a 5 on Love," but Boston big man Al Horford might be the league's lone exception to that rule. Like Indiana did, you can expect the Celtics to fight through screens, be as physical as possible and try to turn James into a scorer rather than a passer.

Of course, teams have been trying to solve the "LeBron James surrounded by shooters" problem for years. When James is aggressive attacking the basket, it is almost impossible to stop him without sending help. If you send help, you risk surrendering open 3-pointers to guys like Love, Korver, Smith and Hill. James has been to seven straight NBA Finals, and the teams that have beaten his teams on the game's biggest stage have been extraordinary. Boston is going to have to be extremely disciplined in executing Stevens' game plan, and its success slowing the Sixers guarantees nothing. Despite the fact the Celtics have home-court advantage, they will be seen as underdogs again.

"In all honesty, people from the outside probably expected not much out of us," Horford said. "But I've seen the way that these guys prepare. I've seen the way that they train and they want to be great. And they understand it's bigger than them. It's about the team. We're playing for each other and we're trying to do things the right way. The way they've been preparing every day and the way that we've been so resilient all season … it doesn't surprise me that we're at this point. We have a great opportunity in front of us."

If Boston is going to push James and the Cavs, it is going to have to make them uncomfortable and tire them out. It is going to have to force coach Tyronn Lue to make compromises when it comes to keeping shooters on the court and keeping versatile defenders on the court. You know, all the same stuff the Celtics did to Philadelphia.

"They did a great job guarding us, taking us out of our comfort zone," Embiid said. "A lot of people might underestimate them, but they're really good. You can't be going into a series thinking that it's going to be easy just because they're missing their two best players."