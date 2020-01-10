Celtics' Enes Kanter plans to open school in Oklahoma City focused on helping low-income and minority students
He hopes to create a school that assists low-income and minority families
Current Boston Celtics and former Thunder center Enes Kanter has plans to open a school in Oklahoma City with the aim of to help low-income and minority students. He hopes to assist those who are learning English as their second language and those who come from immigrant families. Kanter is looking to build the charter school in the OKC metro area.
According to a letter reported by The Frontier, Kanter has already spoken to the Oklahoma City Public School system and will name it the Enes Kanter School for Exceptional Learning. They are looking to educate students from fourth to 12th grade.
On Tuesday, the NBA player will join others in the area to submit an application for the school to the district, leading to a vote by the Oklahoma City School Board.
The exact spot for the future school has not yet been decided on. Kanter and those he is working with want to select a location where "the need is high."
The Turkey native wants to create a school that puts an emphasis on reading, writing, math and science skills while also prioritizing physical, emotional and mental health. The proposal letter says it aims to create "rich sports and arts activities in students' daily schedule."
Kanter has played with a few teams, and joined the New York Knicks after playing for OKC from 2014-2017, but has always had a special bond with Oklahoma.
"Despite playing for other teams, I continue to return to Oklahoma City to host my annual basketball summer camps and to support programs that serve the OKC children," Kanter wrote in the letter.
His charity work does support each city he has played in, but for this school, he is focusing on Oklahoma City. "Through my foundation, my philanthropic activities extend to all of the cities where I have played for: Utah, Portland, New York, and Boston," he said.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Anthony gifts new car to single mother
Anthony was truly in the giving mood this holiday season
-
Warren-Butler scuffle leads to fines
Things got heated between Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren on Wednesday night
-
Russell Westbrook reflects on OKC return
Westbrook returned to Oklahoma City for the first time since being traded to Houston over the...
-
90 players who could be traded by Feb. 6
A look at the big names and not-so-big names worth discussing in between now and this season's...
-
Lin gets his championship ring
Jeremy Lin got his ring and then his words it's "FAT"
-
NBA DFS picks, lineups, Jan. 10 advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...