Celtics' Enes Kanter plans to open school in Oklahoma City focused on helping low-income and minority students

Current Boston Celtics and former Thunder center Enes Kanter has plans to open a school in Oklahoma City with the aim of to help low-income and minority students. He hopes to assist those who are learning English as their second language and those who come from immigrant families. Kanter is looking to build the charter school in the OKC metro area.

According to a letter reported by The Frontier, Kanter has already spoken to the Oklahoma City Public School system and will name it the Enes Kanter School for Exceptional Learning. They are looking to educate students from fourth to 12th grade.

On Tuesday, the NBA player will join others in the area to submit an application for the school to the district, leading to a vote by the Oklahoma City School Board.

The exact spot for the future school has not yet been decided on. Kanter and those he is working with want to select a location where "the need is high."

The Turkey native wants to create a school that puts an emphasis on reading, writing, math and science skills while also prioritizing physical, emotional and mental health. The proposal letter says it aims to create "rich sports and arts activities in students' daily schedule."

Kanter has played with a few teams, and joined the New York Knicks after playing for OKC from 2014-2017, but has always had a special bond with Oklahoma.

"Despite playing for other teams, I continue to return to Oklahoma City to host my annual basketball summer camps and to support programs that serve the OKC children," Kanter wrote in the letter.

His charity work does support each city he has played in, but for this school, he is focusing on Oklahoma City. "Through my foundation, my philanthropic activities extend to all of the cities where I have played for: Utah, Portland, New York, and Boston," he said.