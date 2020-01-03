Celtics' Enes Kanter recorded a career-high six blocks and immediately got drug tested two days later
Kanter has never been known as a defensive stalwart
On New Year's Eve, the Boston Celtics traveled down to Charlotte and took care of the Hornets, running away in the fourth quarter for a comfortable 109-92 win. The result wasn't surprising considering the talent gap between the two teams, but if you just scanned the box score after the game, you would have raised an eyebrow at the number in the blocks column for Enes Kanter.
The big man recorded a career-high six blocks on the day to go along with 13 points and 14 rebounds in one of his best performances since signing with Boston in the offseason. Six blocks in one game is impressive for anyone -- only four players have had more in a game this season -- but especially for Kanter considering his reputation on that end of the floor.
In fact, just a few years ago, when Kanter was playing so poorly on the defensive end during a playoff game that Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan leaned over to his assistant, Mo Cheeks, and said, "can't play Kanter." Getting a bunch of blocks doesn't automatically mean you're a good defensive player, but for a guy like Kanter it's certainly still surprising.
Even the NBA couldn't believe it happened, because according to Kanter, they showed up to drug test him just two days after the game.
Your initial thought might be that this is just a funny coincidence, but not so fast. This isn't the first time this season that a player has had a shocking play or performance and then got a visit from the drug testers. Back in November, Los Angeles Lakers swingman Danny Green soared in for an incredible put-back slam and immediately had to take a test.
At the time, I joked that the league has a special task force to test players who do things they aren't expected to, but maybe it isn't a joke? Anyway, this is all pretty funny.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Magic's Isaac (knee) out 8-10 weeks
The team said Isaac suffered both a posterior lateral corner injury and a bone contusion to...
-
Picks: Keep riding Jazz, plus two dogs
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
Luka, Giannis lead early All-Star voting
James is right on Doncic's tail for the fan vote lead in the Western Conference after the first...
-
NBA fines Dedmon $50K for trade request
Dedmon made it clear that he wants to move on from Sacramento
-
Jimmy Butler, Jordan Brand part ways
In a surprising turn of events, Jimmy Butler and Jordan Brand have parted ways
-
NBA to honor Stern with band on jerseys
Stern died on Wednesday at the age of 77
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...