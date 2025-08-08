The Boston Celtics and coach Joe Mazzulla have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday. Mazzulla enters his fourth year on the job as he looks for a second NBA title after leading the Celtics to their 18th franchise championship in 2024.

"We are very excited that Joe has agreed to extend with the Celtics," Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a statement. "He understands the job and has a passion for the Celtics that is only rivaled by our most die-hard fans. He's worked hard and accomplished amazing things in his first three years as a head coach - including averaging over 60 wins per season and winning the 2024 NBA Championship. Joe is a gifted leader who brings a consistent commitment to learning, improving, and maximizing each day we get to compete for the Boston Celtics."

In 2022, Mazzulla was named interim coach while Ime Udoka was investigated for an improper relationship with a female coworker. That year, Mazzulla led Boston to a 57-25 record and was ultimately promoted to full-time coach. Since then, he has ushered in a new era of success for the franchise, which includes the best record in the NBA over the last three years (182-64).

"This is truly a blessing," Mazzulla said in a statement. "I would not be here without my faith, my wife, and my children. We are thankful for the partnership with our ownership groups, Brad's mentorship, and the support of our staff. Most importantly, I am grateful for the players I have been able to coach the past three seasons. I look forward to competing for the Celtics and the city of Boston."

At just 37 years old, Mazzulla remains the youngest active coach in the NBA, and the 2025-26 season will be his seventh overall with the Celtics. In 2019, he was hired as an assistant coach and spent three years in that role. Since his promotion, Mazzulla has been able to maximize the potential of stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Mazzulla also isn't afraid to use some unorthodox motivation methods in the locker room. In the past, Mazzulla has shown his team clips of UFC fights to get players in the right mindset. He has also used videos of killer whales and hyenas to hammer home a "predator-prey" attitude on the court. No matter how unusual some of his tactics may be, Mazzulla has proven himself to be one of the best coaches in the league.

This upcoming season may be his biggest challenge yet, however. Tatum is recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in the playoffs, with no official timetable for return.