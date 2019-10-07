Celtics fans go nuts for Tacko Fall in preseason debut, put Brad Stevens in 'tough spot' with rookie

Tacko Fall is very big in Boston. Well, he's very big anywhere and everywhere, but apparently he's basically larger than life in his new city -- as evidenced by his preseason debut for the Celtics on Sunday night.

There were a number of fresh faces that saw action for a new-look Celtics team as they opened up their preseason schedule in Boston on Sunday, but arguably no newcomer was received as warmly as Fall. The crowd chanted his name as he sat on the bench through the first three quarters, growing impatient as they waited to see him.

Eventually, they implored coach Brad Stevens to put him in the game and, as the 7-foot-6 center out of UCF checked in for his first minutes at TD Garden, the home crowd went absolutely nuts.

A standing ovation and grown men dancing in taco suits -- it was one hell of a way to kick off a career, even if it's not technically an official game.

Fall, 23, also made some nice plays in his time on the floor. He recorded five points on 2-3 shooting from the field and had an emphatic rejection during his eight-plus minutes of action.

After going undrafted this summer, basketball fans kept a close eye on Fall -- one of college basketball's most notable and beloved players -- to see if he'd end up getting a shot with an NBA squad. That shot came via a one-year deal with the Celtics, and Fall was impressive enough in Summer League to stick around.

It can be stressful enough trying to make an NBA roster as somewhat of a long shot, but one might think that an entire city's admiration could add a bit of pressure to the young man's plate as he looks to impress. But Fall doesn't seem to be

"Pressure?" Fall said after Sunday's game, via ESPN. "I feel like I'm in a dream. ... I was just trying to go out there and not try to do too much. I know with adrenaline pumping, sometimes you tend to try, but I was just trying to stay locked in the whole time."

As for Stevens, he seemed just a little bit more shook, though he believes Fall will make the best of it.

"Tacko is such a gracious guy, and it puts him in such a tough spot, right?" Stevens said. "He knows he doesn't want to put extra heat on me. Everybody wants Tacko. My kids are the same way, and everybody else. I think that's cool, and that's great. But I just hope people continue to appreciate him for what he is as a person and how hard he's working to try to make it to the NBA. Because he's a really good kid and he's really, really working hard, and I think he's going to be in the NBA for a long time."