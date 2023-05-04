This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

THE BOSTON CELTICS

As we've highlighted in this newsletter space earlier in the week, Boston sports fans have had a bleak few days. But the Celtics did their best to ease the tension in Beantown with an emphatic Game 2 victory on Wednesday night -- even with Joel Embiid returning from a knee sprain and playing in this one.

The Celtics walloped the 76ers, 121-87 at TD Garden, and, more important, proved they can be dominant even when Jayson Tatum struggles to find his rhythm. He scored a mere seven points on 1-for-7 shooting, and foul trouble led to him playing only 19 minutes. However:

Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon picked up the slack with 25 and 23 points, respectively, while Marcus Smart and Derrick White added 15 apiece .

picked up the slack with while . The Celtics led by eight at the half then sealed their victory with an electric third quarter , one in which they outscored the 76ers 35-16 with Brogdon nailing three 3-pointers .

, one in which they . Aside from his five blocks and typically strong rim protection, the Celtics made Embiid a shell of himself in Game 2 , as the newly-crowned MVP mustered only 15 points and three rebounds in 26 minutes .

, as the newly-crowned MVP mustered . James Harden was even more disappointing than his co-star, following up his 45-point Game 1 with a complete stinker (12 points on 2-for-14 from the field and 0-6 from deep).

With the series tied 1-1, the Celtics and 76ers will head to Philadelphia for the next two games. Game 3 is slated for Friday with Game 4 coming Sunday.

Honorable mentions

Jets soar into top 10 of post-draft NFL Power Rankings 🏈

With the draft and free agency in the rearview mirror, we have our best look yet at how teams stack up heading into the 2023 NFL season. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco shared his insight in the latest NFL Power Rankings, one Jets fans will certainly want to have bookmarked as the summer rolls along.

The Jets soared into the top 10 after trading for four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, improving a Power Rankings-high 13 spots. Prisco believes "the talent is all over this [Jets] roster, but now comes the tough part for the young guys, which is handling expectations."

Expectations are also higher for the Browns and Bears, as each team leapt nine spots in the Power Rankings. Here's what Prisco has to say about those two risers and their quarterback situations.

Browns : "If Deshaun Watson can revert to his old form, they will be a major factor in the division race. He looked bad last year, which has to be concerning. They have done a nice job adding to the roster through the draft and free agency."

: "If can revert to his old form, they will be a major factor in the division race. He looked bad last year, which has to be concerning. They have done a nice job adding to the roster through the draft and free agency." Bears: "This is another team moving in the right direction. Justin Fields needs to improve as a passer, but they made moves this offseason to help that become a reality. They are a year away."

With every riser comes a faller, and Prisco sees none bigger than the Patriots, who've dropped a Power Rankings-high nine spots after failing to make enough substantive changes on offense. According to Prisco,"The Mac Jones situation bears watching."

Lionel Messi to leave Paris Saint-Germain after season ends ⚽

Getty Images

One of the greatest soccer players of all time will be looking for a new team this summer, as CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano reported Lionel Messi will definitely leave Paris Saint-Germain after the season.

This comes a day after PSG fined and suspended the Argentine star for taking an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, exemplifying just how messy the relationship between the player and team had become.

PSG shockingly fell at home to Larient by a score of 3-1 over the weekend, then Messi didn't report to training on Monday even though he wasn't granted time off. Messi was instead fulfilling a promotional commercial agreement in Saudi Arabia.

even though he wasn't granted time off. Messi was instead fulfilling a promotional commercial agreement in Saudi Arabia. With the suspension, Messi will miss league games against Troyes and Ajaccio during PSG's hunt for an 11th French title.

Even when Messi's been on the pitch, he's struggled to lift PSG to its full potential, particularly in UEFA Champions League play, as the club as failed to advance past the round of 16 in each of his two seasons. Our Roger Gonzalez surveyed the soccer landscape for the best changes of scenery for Messi, and he determined a reunion with Barcelona is both a realistic and romantic option.

Gonzalez: "Could you just imagine this return? How many greats leave their team and then go back? In basketball, Michael Jordan returned to the Chicago Bulls, LeBron James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and in soccer it happens a bit. Thierry Henry returned to Arsenal, Didier Drogba suited up for Chelsea again and even Ronaldo did it with Manchester United. This would be on an even bigger level when you consider the popularity of soccer now, Messi's status and all of the buzz surrounding Barcelona."

Why flashy headwear is synonymous with the Kentucky Derby 🏇

Getty Images

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is only two days away, and in lieu of a traditional preview -- we'll have you covered with everything tomorrow morning -- we're taking a look at something as synonymous with the event as the horses: fancy headwear.

Our Isabel Gonzalez recently did a deep dive into the culture and history of hats at Churchill Downs, and here are some highlights:

Churchill Downs has encouraged attendees to wear hats -- as a nod to British horse racing -- since the 1870s, and fashion became an even bigger element of the Kentucky Derby after CBS televised the event for the first time ever in 1952 .

-- since the 1870s, and fashion became an even bigger element of the Kentucky Derby . Kentucky Derby attendees often choose between hats, fascinators and hatinators, three types of headwear that vary in size and comfort.

Hats aren't mandatory at the Kentucky Derby, but they are certainly expected. That's why milliners work year-round to create hats to specifically wear at Churchill Downs, and they can cost as much as $1,000 .

. CAM Hats, FORME Millinery and The Hat Girls are the featured milliners of the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Post time for the Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, but get seated long before then to check out the wild headwear this year's Run for the Roses has to offer.

What we're watching Thursday 📺

🏒 Panthers at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Lakers at Warriors, 9 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Kraken at Stars, 9:30 p.m. on TNT