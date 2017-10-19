Celtics' Gordon Hayward unlikely to return this season following surgery
Hayward is expected to make a full recovery, but don't expect to see him on the court this season
Late Wednesday night, Celtics forward Gordon Hayward had successful surgery to repair the dislocated ankle and broken tibia that he suffered during the Celtics' opening night loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hayward's wife, Robyn, posted a message to social media, and Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the successful surgery to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
According to Bartelstein, Hayward is unlikely to return to the court this season.
While Celtics fans may have been hoping that Hayward might play again this season, this is great news. There's always a chance of complications with surgery, so it's good to hear that it went well. Now Hayward will prepare for the long rehabilitation process while his teammates prepare to play the rest of the season without him.
