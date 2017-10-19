Celtics' Gordon Hayward unlikely to return this season following surgery

Late Wednesday night, Celtics forward Gordon Hayward had successful surgery to repair the dislocated ankle and broken tibia that he suffered during the Celtics' opening night loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hayward's wife, Robyn, posted a message to social media, and Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the successful surgery to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gordon Hayward's wife wrote on Instagram that her husband "did great with the surgery." pic.twitter.com/Zv6hzMtfU5 — Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 19, 2017

According to Bartelstein, Hayward is unlikely to return to the court this season.

After surgery tonight, Boston's Gordon Hayward is unlikely to return this season, agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2017

Bartelstein tells ESPN on Hayward: "We expect him to make a full recovery and return to his All-Star form." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2017

While Celtics fans may have been hoping that Hayward might play again this season, this is great news. There's always a chance of complications with surgery, so it's good to hear that it went well. Now Hayward will prepare for the long rehabilitation process while his teammates prepare to play the rest of the season without him.