Celtics guard Jaylen Brown says he blacked out for 30 seconds after scary fall

The Boston Celtics have witnessed two of the scariest injuries of the NBA season. First Gordon Hayward suffered a horrendous leg injury on opening night, and a couple of weeks ago Jaylen Brown had a nearly catastrophic fall following a dunk against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

(Warning) Jaylen Brown takes a painful spill on a dunk. He eventually walked off and waved to the crowd. pic.twitter.com/8ZO8tv6xRZ — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 9, 2018

Brown has missed the last five games while recovering from the injury, and on Thursday he spoke with reporters for the first time since the scary fall.

"I remember slipping off the rim," Brown said. "I remember waking up and there was a bunch of people standing around me. And I was like, 'What the hell is going on?' I had no idea I had been, like, out for like 30 seconds or whatever they said I was out for. "I just remember waking up and there was a bunch of people around me. And I tried to get up and they were like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa!' And I was like, 'What's the big deal?' And that's all I remember, to be honest."

For the first time since suffering a concussion, @FCHWPO spoke about his fall and how he is progressing. pic.twitter.com/PexzxlWtgi — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 22, 2018

Brown, who has played a crucial role for Boston all season, said that he hopes to return to the Celtics lineup on Sunday against the Kings, barring any setbacks.

The Celtics are currently in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference, 4 1/2 games behind the Toronto Raptors, and have gone 2-2 in four games without Brown and Kyrie Irving, who is dealing with a knee injury.