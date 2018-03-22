Celtics guard Jaylen Brown says he blacked out for 30 seconds after scary fall
Brown said he hopes to return from his injury on Sunday
The Boston Celtics have witnessed two of the scariest injuries of the NBA season. First Gordon Hayward suffered a horrendous leg injury on opening night, and a couple of weeks ago Jaylen Brown had a nearly catastrophic fall following a dunk against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Brown has missed the last five games while recovering from the injury, and on Thursday he spoke with reporters for the first time since the scary fall.
"I remember slipping off the rim," Brown said. "I remember waking up and there was a bunch of people standing around me. And I was like, 'What the hell is going on?' I had no idea I had been, like, out for like 30 seconds or whatever they said I was out for.
"I just remember waking up and there was a bunch of people around me. And I tried to get up and they were like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa!' And I was like, 'What's the big deal?' And that's all I remember, to be honest."
Brown, who has played a crucial role for Boston all season, said that he hopes to return to the Celtics lineup on Sunday against the Kings, barring any setbacks.
The Celtics are currently in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference, 4 1/2 games behind the Toronto Raptors, and have gone 2-2 in four games without Brown and Kyrie Irving, who is dealing with a knee injury.
-
Curry set to return; other All-Stars out
The banged-up defending champs expect to get one of their All-Stars back against the Hawks
-
Tensions rise between Spurs, Leonard
The Spurs have confronted Kawhi Leonard about his rehabilitation from a quad injury
-
Dwight Howard suspended for 16th tech
The big man incurred the tech on the same night he put up a historic 30-30 line
-
Updating East Playoff Picture
Everything you need to know about the Eastern Conference playoff situation entering Thursd...
-
Bucks' Antetokounmpo doubtful for Friday
The Greek Freak turned his ankle Wednesday against the Clippers, but the outlook seems pos...
-
Updating West Playoff Picture
The Nuggets and Clippers kept pace Wednesday night, but they still sit outside the top eight...