The Boston Celtics will be without a few players for at least the next week, as the team announced that Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams and Grant Williams will all be required to self-isolate for a minimum of seven days due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols. Robert Williams reportedly tested positive for the virus and has been asymptomatic, while Grant Williams and Thompson are being told to quarantine for contact tracing, per The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach.

In the next seven days, the Celtics play the Wizards, Heat, Bulls and the Magic twice, and without three of their bigs in tow, Boston has already felt the effects of being shorthanded this season, as Kemba Walker hasn't made his season debut yet with a knee injury, Jeff Teague has been dealing with an ankle injury and Romeo Langford has been out with a wrist injury.

Despite the ups and downs of the roster, though, Boston has still managed to pull out wins as the Celtics have gotten out to a 6-3 start to the season. Strong play from Jaylen Brown, who has taken a huge leap this season in averaging 26 points a game on 41.2 percent from 3-point range, and Jayson Tatum, who is also averaging 26 points a game has been more than enough for the Celtics to win games. However, the Celtics are at their best when they're able to use the entirety of their incredible depth, and not having someone like Thompson for at least the next five games, is a significant blow.

Thompson is averaging 8.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Celtics and has helped with the lack of size this team had last season, as Boston can now deploy Thompson and Daniel Theis in the starting lineup to take care of opposing bigs in the frontcourt. Without Thompson and both Williams' who have served as backup forwards/centers, the Celtics could call upon Semi Ojeleye to step in as a starter, as there aren't many options remaining for them with the number of injured players and guys who are out due to COVID-19 protocols. We could also see more playing time for Tacko Fall, and some time where Boston goes incredibly small with its lineup.