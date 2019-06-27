Celtics hire Kara Lawson as an assistant, becomes fourth woman to coach in NBA, per report

The Boston Celtics have reportedly added a well-known name to Brad Stevens' coaching staff.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Celtics have hired Kara Lawson, a former WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist, as their newest assistant coach.

The Boston Celtics are hiring Kara Lawson as an assistant coach, league sources tell ESPN. Lawson, an ex-WNBA and Olympic champion, has been an NBA commentator with ESPN and the TV analyst for the Washington Wizards. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2019

Lawson becomes just the fourth woman to serve as a coach in the NBA, joining the likes of the San Antonio Spurs' Becky Hammon, the Dallas Mavericks' Jenny Boucek and the Cleveland Cavaliers' Lindsay Gottlieb. Hammon became the first female assistant coach in the NBA in 2014, while Boucek became a coach for the Dallas Mavericks prior to the start of the 2018-19 season. Gottlieb was recently hired by the Cavaliers.

The 38-year-old Lawson had served as an NBA commentator for ESPN and a TV analyst for the Washington Wizards over the past few years. She was a WNBA champion in 2005 with the Sacramento Monarchs and was named to the WNBA All-Star team in 2007. She is also known for being a member of the women's Olympic team that took gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Her WNBA playing career lasted from 2003 until 2015 and her coaching gig with the Celtics will mark her debut as a coach in professional basketball.