Surging Eastern Conference teams meet Tuesday night when the Charlotte Hornets travel to take on the Boston Celtics. Charlotte is coming off a 121-108 win over Minnesota on Sunday, while Boston beat Toronto 115-101 that same day. The Hornets (43-36), who have won four in a row, are 22-17 on the road this season. The Celtics (53-25), who have won three straight, are 27-11 on their home court. Nikola Vucevic, who has been out since March 6 for Boston, collected four points and four rebounds in 13 minutes in his return to the court.



Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 8 p.m. ET. The season series is tied 1-1, with the Celtics having won the most recent game 114-99 on March 29. Boston is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Hornets vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 221.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Hornets picks, check out the Hornets vs Celtics predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Hornets vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. hornets:

Hornets vs. Celtics spread: Boston -4.5 at DraftKings Hornets vs. Celtics over/under: 221.5 points Hornets vs. Celtics money line: Boston -196, Charlotte +164 Hornets vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine Hornets vs. Celtics streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Hornets vs. Celtics predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hornets vs. Celtics, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (221.5). The Over has hit in two of the Celtics' last three games. The Over has hit in three of the Hornets' last three games. Both teams are coming into this matchup healthy, which favors a higher-scoring game.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Hornets to have five players scoring 12 or more points, led by LaMelo Ball with 19.6 points. Jaylen Brown is projected to lead the Celtics with 24.8 points scored. The teams are projected to combine for 229 total points, making the Over the value play. See the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Hornets vs. Celtics picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Hornets vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hornets vs. Celtics spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.