Reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Derrick White continued his stellar play on Tuesday night with a 27-point, 12-assist performance. Unfortunately for him and the shorthanded Boston Celtics, that wasn't enough, as they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime, 131-125.

Even worse, the loss wasn't the only bad news for White and Co. The veteran point guard had to stay behind in Milwaukee to see an ear specialist due to trouble hearing out of his left ear, according to Jared Greenberg. Further details are unclear at this point, but this likely rules White out of the Celtics' final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Early in the second quarter, White tried to sneak between Grayson Allen and Jevon Carter to get to the basket, but he lost control of the ball after Allen grabbed his arm. There was no foul called on the play and White recovered to force a jump ball, but he took a shot to the side of the head in the process. The contact didn't seem to be too severe, but White immediately clutched at his ear and seemed to be in discomfort. However, he remained in the game and went on to play a season-high in minutes.

This is the second time in a week that a Celtics player has suffered a freak head injury. During the team's win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 8, Jayson Tatum accidentally elbowed Jaylen Brown in the face while they were both chasing a rebound. Brown suffered a facial fracture and has not played since. His exact return-to-play timeline is still unclear, but it won't happen until after the All-Star break.

The good news for the Celtics regarding Brown is that he doesn't need surgery and has appeared to escape a long-term absence. They will be hoping the same is true for White, who has been one of the team's best players in recent weeks while filling in for Marcus Smart, who is also on the sidelines with a sprained ankle.

After their game against the Pistons on Wednesday, the Celtics will have a full eight days off until they play again on Feb. 23 vs. the Indiana Pacers. They are quite literally limping into the All-Star break, which has come at a perfect time for the league leaders.