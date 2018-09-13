Celtics' Jabari Bird appears in court on domestic violence charge, prosecutors reveal details of alleged incident

Boston Celtics second-year wing Jabari Bird was arrested last week after an alleged domestic violence incident that took place in Brighton. After "being guarded" at St. Elizabeth's Hospital following the incident, Bird appeared in court Thursday morning to be arraigned.

Police said the incident occurred at Bird's girlfriend's apartment. Following an argument between the two, prosecutors say Bird "attacked the victim over the course of several hours." Via CBS Boston:

Boston Police said Bird was involved in a September 7 incident at his girlfriend's Brighton apartment. Prosecutors allege that Bird strangled his girlfriend, a college student, to the point that she lost consciousness for a period of time. Police say she locked herself in the bathroom, and at one point in the alleged altercation she was hiding under a bed. Bird attacked the victim over the course of several hours, prosecutors said, at times throwing her against a wall.

The Celtics issued a statement following Bird's court appearance:

Most importantly, our thoughts are with the victim of this incident. The Celtics organization deplores domestic violence of any kind, and we are deeply disturbed by the allegations against Jabari Bird. Pursuant to Domestic Violence Policy in the NBA's labor agreement, matters of this kind are handled by the League Office, not the team, and so the Celtics will be working with both the league and local authorities to assist in their ongoing investigations. The team will have no further comment at this time.

The Celtics made Bird the 56th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Cal. He spent much of his rookie season with the team's G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, but agreed to a full-fledged NBA deal in late July after standing out both in the G League and in the Las Vegas Summer League.